Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 11,747 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

