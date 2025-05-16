Top Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Phillips 66, ServiceNow, and Caterpillar are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying these stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in firms whose revenues and profits are tied to global oil prices and industry demand. Performance of oil stocks often reflects fluctuations in supply, geopolitical events and broader energy market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. 7,995,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,316. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $21.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,036.72. 670,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,625. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $846.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.03.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded up $12.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,232. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.84 and its 200 day moving average is $354.65.

