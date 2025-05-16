William Lewis Sells 3,771 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $247,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,534,158.53. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, May 13th, William Lewis sold 17,442 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $1,168,090.74.

On Thursday, May 1st, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $495,653.10.

On Tuesday, April 15th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $479,192.80.

On Monday, March 17th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,458,562.50.

On Tuesday, February 18th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50.

INSM opened at $67.22 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,449,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

