Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.29 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.56.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

