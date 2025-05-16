Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $6.61 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE SYK opened at $392.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.04 and a 200-day moving average of $375.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

