SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Visa Stock Up 1.5%

Visa stock opened at $361.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

