6,416 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

