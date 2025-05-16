26,556 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $62.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.