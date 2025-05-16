Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 410.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

