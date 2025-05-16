Point72 Europe London LLP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,427,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after buying an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MPC opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

