Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $145.18 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $145,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 650.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,185.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,906.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,984.43.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.31.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total transaction of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,782,758.10. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

