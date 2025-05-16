Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 278 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,586.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,996.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,610.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.