Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,200 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.26% of Enfusion worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 2,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,385,072.52. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,223 shares of company stock worth $754,778 over the last ninety days. 36.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.