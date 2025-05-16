Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.33 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.39). Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,076,077 shares trading hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.22 million, a PE ratio of -193.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Dividend Announcement

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s payout ratio is currently -1,291.31%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

