Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.41 and traded as low as C$88.83. Bombardier shares last traded at C$89.49, with a volume of 3,721 shares.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

