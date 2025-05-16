Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,788 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $241,660,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average is $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

