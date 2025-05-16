Sig Brokerage LP Invests $48.85 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,849,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 2.6% of Sig Brokerage LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sig Brokerage LP owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

HLT stock opened at $252.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.