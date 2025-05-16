Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Decreased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $86.80.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

