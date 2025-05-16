Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,345 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

