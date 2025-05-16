Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 67,857 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $31,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $123.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

