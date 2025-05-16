Truist Financial Lowers Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Price Target to $8.00

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 231.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CATX. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
In related news, CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546.50. The trade was a 1,649.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,799.99. This represents a 45.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
