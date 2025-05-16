What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for CLRB FY2029 Earnings?

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

