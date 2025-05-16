Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson Sells 25,000 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oscar Health Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of OSCR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.59 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
