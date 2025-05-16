Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson Sells 25,000 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.59 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 100,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

