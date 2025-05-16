Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.11. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,149 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on WYNMY. UBS Group lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

