JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.70 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 111.20 ($1.48). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,415,358 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other news, insider Dean Buckley purchased 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($59,888.21). Also, insider Helena Coles purchased 2,222 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,199.78 ($2,927.58). Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Further Reading

