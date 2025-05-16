Zacks Research Estimates PACCAR’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

PCAR stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

