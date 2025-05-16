HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.52.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

ADAP stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 869,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

