Head-To-Head Review: Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) & The Competition

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chromocell Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chromocell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chromocell Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromocell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors 2005 5527 14213 312 2.58

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 131.58%. Given Chromocell Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chromocell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Chromocell Therapeutics has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromocell Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -4.57, suggesting that their average share price is 557% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chromocell Therapeutics N/A -$7.38 million -0.77 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors $584.99 million -$70.96 million 3.32

Chromocell Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chromocell Therapeutics. Chromocell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromocell Therapeutics N/A N/A -453.90% Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Chromocell Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.