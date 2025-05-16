COSCIENS Biopharma (CSCI) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares COSCIENS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCIENS Biopharma -428.43% -95.93% -45.66% COSCIENS Biopharma Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of COSCIENS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of COSCIENS Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COSCIENS Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COSCIENS Biopharma $9.59 million -$16.55 million -0.36 COSCIENS Biopharma Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -4.12

Risk and Volatility

COSCIENS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than COSCIENS Biopharma. COSCIENS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

COSCIENS Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCIENS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 3.79, meaning that their average stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COSCIENS Biopharma rivals beat COSCIENS Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

COSCIENS Biopharma Company Profile

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. The company was formerly known as Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and changed its name to COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. in August 2024. COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

