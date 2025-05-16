Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 64,000 shares trading hands.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other Kestrel Gold news, insider John Bernard Kreft purchased 233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

