Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Japan Trust shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.11 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.48). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 62,907 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £205.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.02.

Fidelity Japan Trust last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity Japan Trust had a net margin of 71.01% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity Japan Trust will post 25.3499222 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

