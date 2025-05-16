BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.30 ($7.06) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.64). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 571 ($7.60), with a volume of 183,120 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £466.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 565.52.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 92.84%.

Insider Activity

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In related news, insider James Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($74,261.38). Also, insider Angela Lane acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.53 ($50,069.91). Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.