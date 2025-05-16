Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 157,574 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.