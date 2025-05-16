Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 157,574 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 553,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

