Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Nicholas Howard Goodman Sells 4,500 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Nicholas Howard Goodman sold 4,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.05, for a total value of C$355,721.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9%

TSE:BAM opened at C$83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.76. The stock has a market cap of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$51.14 and a 52 week high of C$90.24.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$68.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

