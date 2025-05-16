Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Nicholas Howard Goodman Sells 4,500 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Nicholas Howard Goodman sold 4,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.05, for a total value of C$355,721.85.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9%
TSE:BAM opened at C$83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.76. The stock has a market cap of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$51.14 and a 52 week high of C$90.24.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- What is a support level?
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.