Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for TSE:AQN FY2026 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

