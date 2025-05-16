Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.39. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 1,592 shares.

Maxim Power Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of C$280.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.96.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

