Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,551,863 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $164.62 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Read Our Latest Report on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.