Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $424.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.77 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.81 and a 200-day moving average of $450.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

