Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $732.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $694.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $799.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

