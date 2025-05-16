21,436 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

