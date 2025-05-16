Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 3,878 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.4% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 97,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

