SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 151,488 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,488 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for approximately 2.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Skyline Champion worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,229 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.9%

Skyline Champion stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.