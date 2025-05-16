SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.3%

TRV stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

