Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 78 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Leidos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Leidos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $156.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

