DA Davidson Estimates Hasbro’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.47 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

