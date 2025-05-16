Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2,336.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $758.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

