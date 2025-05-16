Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for CSL Q2 Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.84. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $400.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after buying an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,208,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $118,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

