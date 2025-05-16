Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.0 million-$612.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.100 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 0.5%

GLOB opened at $133.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. Globant has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.06.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

