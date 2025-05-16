Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.0 million-$612.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.100 EPS.
Globant Stock Down 0.5%
GLOB opened at $133.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. Globant has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
