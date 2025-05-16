Shay Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after buying an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.0%

DINO opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

