Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.15 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.08.

ULTA stock opened at $411.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

